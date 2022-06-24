POCSO case registered against teacher in Salem

Attur police have registered a case against a school teacher for sexually assaulting two students on Thursday.

According to the police, Augustine Thangaiah is working as a teacher at a panchayat union primary school at Sithanpatti Kuttai.

On Wednesday, he allegedly sexually assaulted two class V girls. On Thursday, the girls revealed the incident to their parents, and they attacked the teacher while he was on the way from the school. The teacher managed to escape from them. Later, the girls parents lodged a complaint against the teacher.

The Attur All Women’s police registered a case under Sections 7 r/w 8, 9 (f), 9 (m) r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are on the lookout for the accused.