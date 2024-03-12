PM Modi inaugurates 34 ‘One Station, One Product’ outlets at railway stations across Salem Railway Division 

March 12, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated 34 ‘One Station, One Product’ (OSOP) outlets at railway stations across Salem Division.

Functions were conducted at Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Coonoor, Morappur, Tirupattur, Karur, Namakkal and Chinna Salem stations.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation a ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ at Erode Junction Railway Station.

Elected representatives, eminent persons from various fields, renowned sportspersons, freedom fighters, school/college students, Government officials, rail passengers and local public participated in the functions.

All the railway stations in Salem Division were virtually connected for the event for viewing by the participating dignitaries and the public.

The Railway Ministry had launched the OSOP scheme to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the Government of India and to provide a market for local / indigenous products, thereby creating additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of the society.

The OSOP outlet at the second platform of Coimbatore Railway Junction that became functional on Tuesday trades in millet products.

The scheme is meant to provide enhanced opportunities for livelihood to local artisans, potters, weavers / handloom weavers, and craftsmen, according to a Southern Railway press release.

The ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ was inaugurated to enhance the wellness and welfare of passengers visiting the railway stations.

The Indian Railways had conceptualised a policy framework to establish Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) in the circulating area / concourse of railway stations that will be operated by licensees.

The objectives of ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ at railway stations was to promote the Central Government’s mission to make available quality medicines and consumables to all at affordable prices, enable passengers / visitors at railway stations to easily access Jan Aushadhi products, enhance wellness and welfare among all sections of the society by providing medicines at affordable prices, and create employment opportunities and generate avenues for entrepreneurs, the release said.