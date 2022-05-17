Plea to stop water pollution in Perundurai Sipcot area

Members of the Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association have urged the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take effective steps and prevent discharge of polluted water from the Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre in Perundurai.

A meeting was held recently in which S. Chinnasamy, coordinator of the association, submitted a petition to K. Uthayakumar, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Sipcot, Perundurai. The petition said water was discharged from the Sipcot premises into Odaikattur lake in Varapalayam Panchayat, Kannaikadu Kuttai in Vaipadi Panchayat and into the Punjai Palatholuvu Kulam that is spread across 400 acre. Also, the polluted water affected water bodies in and around the premises.

The petition said industries on Sipcot premises used firewood and coal to burn boilers resulting in black smoke, ash and dust emanating from the chimneys and polluting the air. Also, bad odour emanated during the burning process and hence industries should be asked to use gas. The petition called for forming a monitoring committee with public representatives and environment activists to inspect and monitor the industries at Sipcot. Also, they should be included in the District Coordination Committee set up to initiate action against polluting industries.

An expert team from National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, should be appointed to study the level of groundwater pollution in and around Sipcot premises. The petition wanted a report on air pollution, water samples tested and other tests undertaken to check the pollution level to be tabled during the monthly meetings.