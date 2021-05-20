Coimbatore

Plea to increase oxygen bed strength in Salem

PMK MLA R. Arul on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to increase the strength of oxygen beds for COVID-19 treatment here. In a petition, Mr.Arul requested the Chief Minister to increase oxygen bed strength to 2,000 and set up COVID-19 treatment centres and health centres at the panchayat union level.

The MLA also requested continuous supply of medical oxygen to the district. He urged the government ensure that the bodies of COVID-19 patients were disposed properly. He also wanted the government to provide death data transparently. He urged the government to make temporary appointments to increase the strength of healthcare workers.

