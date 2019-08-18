Playing today: Love Letters at 7.30 p.m. at Corporation Kalaiarangam

A R Gurney’s internationally acclaimed stage hit is a heart-warming, poignant play about two people, Andy Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, who write letters to each other over a period of fifty years. It's the life journey of two soul mates - enacted through words both written and unsaid - who share the greatest gift of all: the gift of love.

The play, directed by Rahul Dacunha opened in 1993 and has completed over 300 performances since then. It is perhaps the longest running English play in India.

Citizen’s reviews

As always, the reviews will not be written by us. Instead, you will write them. If you have watched the play and want an opportunity to express your views in print, please email us a short review (between 50 and 100 words) by noon the following day. A selection of Citizens Reviews will be published in the MetroPlus.

Highlighted reviews win a meal for two at the Vivanta by Taj Coimbatore. Mail your reviews to feedbackcbe@t hehindu.co.in along with your full name, address and telephone number.

Letters with fictitious names, addresses and phone numbers will NOT be published.

Tickets

Tickets available on Paytm, www.insider.in and www.hindu.com/theatre- fest as well as at the Box Office at Corporation Kalaiarangam, E TV Swamy Rd, R.S. Puram.

Sponsors

Apollo Hospitals, SRM University, Direct Hair Implantation International, Union Bank of India, TVS - Mercedes Benz, Ideal Stores, Nippon Paint.

Partners

Vivanta by Taj and Air India.