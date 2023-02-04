HamberMenu
Pilot project for skill development programme to be launched in Coimbatore

February 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A pilot project will be launched in Coimbatore to develop skills in youth, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said here on Saturday.

Mr. Chandrasekar told mediapersons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that next 10 years will be India’s decade. It will be built by India’s youth. The budget this year has announced 160 new nursing colleges. It has also announced a ₹8,000 crore programme to skill youth, including three lakhs in Tamil Nadu. The pilot project for this will be launched in Coimbatore, he said.

“Skilling is the way for youth to get high-paying jobs and in new sectors,” he said.

Later, addressing industry owners at a meeting at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, he said the industrial associations here should take the lead and draft a proposal for the pilot project. Skill development is to enable every one to tap new opportunities.

In 2014, India had a workforce of 60 crore people and 55 % of them were unskilled. In addition, every year, 2.5 crore people joined the job market as unskilled. Since 2016, the situation has changed. “We will create future-ready, employable skills (in youth). Now, the focus is on industry-backed skills,” he said.

The industry should work on a district industry skill development plan and tell the government what it wants for the next two or three years. It should identify schools, ITIs, and job roles that will be covered under the programme and the government will give the capital, he said.

Supply chains are going through deep and significant changes and buyers are looking for alternatives to China. So, industries should look at digitalisation and skill development. “Manufacturers should be ready to pursue this shift,” he said.

