Pillars of Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore to be beautified 

The Coimbatore Corporation has taken an initiative to draw paintings on the pillars of Gandhipuram flyover to create awareness and promote aesthetics.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said painting the flyover pillars would create a sense of ownership among citizens and keep the city clean. He also said the Corporation had planned to paint 11 pillars in the Gandhipuram flyover and works had begun for two pillars.

The Commissioner said artistic paintings explaining the culture of Tamil Nadu, and heritage sites in Coimbatore had been planned. Paintings related to creating awareness about clean cities, environment conservation and reduction of plastic usage would also be on the pillars.

“As of now, we have got permission from the Highways Department for the Gandhipuram flyover as it has already started painting the Trichy road flyover,” he added.

He also expressed concern over cash crunch for such beautification projects and sought the support of NGOs and companies that could come up with their CSR funds. Interested companies could approach the Corporation with one-third of the project cost and the Corporation was ready to provide the remaining two-thirds of funds through ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’, he added.

K. Kathirmathiyon of Coimbatore Consumer Cause welcomed the civic body’s initiative and said painting on the pillars would reduce the poster menace in the city as most of the pillars were filled with advertisements and posters. He also suggested filling the median connecting the pillars with grass or ornamental plants.