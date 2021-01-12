Pharmacy warehouse in Coimbatore gutted

A warehouse near Singanallur that stored pharmaceutical products and drugs was gutted early on Monday.

The Fire and Rescue Services said the fire was reported in the warehouse at Bharathi Nagar near Singanallur.

According to officials with the Fire and Rescue Services, a private pharmacy company has been using the warehouse for the last several years. Around 40 people work at the facility.

They said the security guard noticed smoke coming from the building around 3.30 a.m. and alerted the facility’s supervisor. Six fire tenders from Coimbatore South, Peelamedu, Ganapathy and Sulur fire stations were brought to the place to bring the fire under control. The flames were completely extinguished by 10.30 a.m.

The Fire and Rescue Services, which was investigating the cause of fire, said the value of items destroyed in the fire was yet to be ascertained.