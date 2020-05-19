Coimbatore

Pharmacies booked following youth’s death

Officials from the Department of Drug Control have registered a case against two pharmacies here in connection with the death of a youth from drug overdose.

Police said that Ajith Kumar (17) of Annadhanapatti died after he allegedly injected himself with sedative tablets dissolved in water. Annadhanapatti police have registered a case.

S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Salem Zone, said, “A case has been registered against two pharmacies, one in Kondalampatti and another in Thadagapatti for misuse of about 26 drugs including sleep-inducing pills and other psychotic drugs. The pharmacy in Thadagapatti had purchased these drugs without bills and had supplied it to the pharmacy in Kondalampatti.

The Kondalampatti pharmacy has operated as the main contact point in the area for sale of such drugs without prescription or bills. The staff at the Kondalampatti pharmacy had allegedly sold these drugs without the knowledge of the pharmacy owner.”

Mr. Gurubharathi said that a case has been registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act against the two pharmacies and necessary action was being taken. Officials have also sealed three pharmacies in Salem and one in Namakkal for selling medicines over the counter. As part of COVID-19 preventive measures, the department is also collecting details of persons buying fever medicines from pharmacies here ever day.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 10:57:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/pharmacies-booked-following-youths-death/article31626641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY