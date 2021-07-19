Petrol bomb hurled at woman, two held

The Selvapuram police have arrested two persons, including a minor boy, who hurled a petrol bomb at a woman over a petty argument on July 16.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy and his friend Afsal had come near a liquor outlet on Perur main road around 9 p.m. on July 16. A dog belonging to Kamalaveni barked at the duo and Afsal kicked it. Kamalaveni’s neighbour P. Vasuki (54) questioned the youth for his act, which led to a quarrel. Though the youth left the place, the boy returned with his friend V. Puviyarasu (19) around 10 p.m.

The complaint lodged by Ms. Vasuki alleged that Puviyarasu hurled the petrol bomb at her which landed on the wall of her house as she moved. The duo also threatened her. A police officer said the accused had come with two petrol bombs and one was hurled at the woman.