Petpals:Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Apollo: Friendly and playful Apollo is five months old. Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Appu

Appu: This sweet natured and calm three years old is great with other dogs. Vaccinated and sterilized, she is waiting for you.

Clark

Clark: At around two and a half years of age, this bubbly-boy is good with both dogs and humans. He is vaccinated and sterilized.

Helen

Helen: Between two and three years of age, this affectionate sweetheart would love to join an active and caring family. She is healthy, vaccinated, and sterilized.

Ayan

Ayan: This cat was found with rubber bands wrapped tightly around two of his legs. The blood flow to those legs was completely cut off and the veterinary team had to amputate part of both the legs. Ayan is now recovering well and is beginning to take kitten steps. To help this kitty safe, please consider adopting him, or becoming his sponsor while he is under our care. To know more, please contact us on the number given below.