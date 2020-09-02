Want a furry companion?

Katie: At three months of age, this little-lady is healthy, friendly, and playful. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.
Huggi
Huggi: With soft fur and a friendly nature, Huggi is around one and a half years of age. Vaccinated and sterilized, she is waiting for your cuddles.
Bambi
Bambi: This healthy and affectionate four-month-old beauty is still waiting patiently for a loving home. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.
Basil
Basil: Seven-month-old Basil is friendly and wants to be your best friend. She is vaccinated and sterilized.
Sandra
Sandra: She was found on the streets with malunion fractures in both hind limbs. Sandra loves to run and play like other young dogs and so we are determined to try and help her achieve that. While she may never be as fast as her canine companions, we are hopeful that with intense physiotherapy and a nutritious diet, she can be more independent and will not have to shuffle around on her bottom. To help us support Sandra on her long road to recovery, please consider sponsoring part, or all, of her treatment and care costs. For more details, please contact us on the number given below:
All pets get free lifetime veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society at 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
