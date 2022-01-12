Petition seeks ban on garbage dumping at Maruthamalai foothills

A non-governmental organisation on Tuesday petitioned Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, Coimbatore District Collector and District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division seeking immediate ban on dumping of garbage by Somaiyampalayam panchayat at Maruthamalai foothills.

The NGO, Aaniver Organisation, also wanted authorities to shift the waste dumped at the foothills to another designated dump yard or waste management facility.

R. Santhakumar, founder of the organisation, said that the place where garbage is dumped by the panchayat is situated close to the forest boundary and many animals including elephants use it as a transit path.

“Due to waste materials including food waste dumped at the place, many animals including wild boar and deer are frequenting the place for easy food. The incident wherein plastic covers and other waste materials such as sanitary napkin and mask found in the dung of a wild elephant from the area on Sunday has highlighted the gravity of the issue,” he said.

According to Mr. Santhakumar, the location close to Pothigai Residency is not a designated dump yard. But Somaiyampalayam panchayat has been dumping garbage on the vacant land for over two years, he alleged.

Somaiyampalayam panchayat president K.P. Rangaraj said that the local body has stopped dumping of garbage at the place.

“A new waste treatment facility of the local body near Vadavalli police station has started functioning. The panchayat will also make efforts to clear the garbage dumped at the foothills,” he said.

Forest Department team removes 200 kg plastic waste

Around 25 staff from the Forest Department led by District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar removed 200 kg of plastic waste from the two km road from the foothills to the Maruthamalai temple on Tuesday. Some residents from the locality and conservancy workers from the local body also took part. The staff visited shops at the foothills and created awareness on safe and proper disposal of waste. The Department discussed with the temple administration about the threat posed by littering of plastic waste in the locality and appealed to the shop keepers to not use polythene carry bags.