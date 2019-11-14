Persons stopping dengue prevention activities warned of action

Collector S.A. Raman has warned of stern action against those who stop and attack officers and staff indulged in dengue prevention activities.

In a release, Mr. Raman said that strict action would be taken through police against those who attack or stop officers or workers from carrying out dengue prevention activities in the district.

On Wednesday, two officers were attacked while conducting dengue prevention activities in Pottakadu village at Akkaraipalayam panchayat here.

Block Development Officer Selvakumar and Health Inspector Rajkumar were attacked by one Ramasamy when they told him to discard materials in which they found mosquito larvae.

Ramasamy picked a quarrel with the officials and assaulted them, a press release said.

Public advised

Mr. Raman said that Mallur police registered a case and were investigating. He advised the public to cooperate with officials in dengue prevention efforts and not to stop them while visiting their places for inspections, the release said.