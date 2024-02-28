GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Periyar University teachers, staff, stage protest over V-C’s failure to suspend Registrar despite T.N. government order

Despite two orders from the T.N. Higher Education Secretary, the V-C has failed to suspend the Registrar, against whom corruption charges have been proven, the protesters said

February 28, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Periyar University Employees Union and Periyar University Teachers Association staged a demonstration on the university premises in Salem on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Members of the Periyar University Employees Union and Periyar University Teachers Association staged a demonstration on the university premises in Salem on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Condemning Periyar University’s Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan for failing to suspend the K. Thangavel, who is the Registrar (full additional charge) against whom corruption and other charges have been proven, members of Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU) and Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA), staged a demonstration on the university premises, on Wednesday (February 28, 2024) morning.

Led by R. Kanivannan, president of PUEU, over 50 members gathered and raised slogans against the V-C and the Registrar. They said the government-constituted inquiry committee had found charges, including those of corruption, against the Registrar to be proven, and the Higher Education Department secretary A. Karthik had directed the V-C to place the Registrar under suspension. “But, the V-C has failed to adhere to the State government’s order and has refused to initiate action against the Registrar,” they said. In the meantime, the Registrar went on medical leave for 12 days.

When no action was taken, the Higher Education secretary, for the second time, directed the V-C to place Mr. Jagannathan under suspension on February 27. “The V-C refused to act again,” the protesters said, and asked the government to issue a special order to place the Registrar under suspension. The Registrar is set to retire on February 29.

Related Topics

Salem / university / corruption & bribery / public employees / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.