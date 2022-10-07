Periyar University in Salem inks MoU with Atomic Minerals Directorate

The Periyar University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) for exploration and research.

In a release, the university said that the main objective of the MoU is to create a long-term partnership between the two institutions in research, education, and training activities. AMD will offer stipend to the students doing P.G. diploma, M.Sc., and M.Tech. in geology and geoinformatics disciplines.

Students from Geoinformatics, Geology, Physics, Chemistry, Energy, and Environmental Science disciplines can utilise AMD laboratory and instrumentation facilities for their project work.

The event was held through an online WebEx meeting. D.K. Sinha, Director of AMD, T.S. Sunilkumar, Additional Director, R and D, and leading scientists from AMD participated in the programme.

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan spoke about the importance and mutual benefit of MoU. Registrar (in-charge) R. Balagurunathan signed the MoU for the university.