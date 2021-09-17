Periyar birth anniversary observed in Coimbatore

Garlanding of Periyar’s statue and the Social Justice Day pledge by political parties, various organisations and government establishments marked his birth anniversary on Friday.

At the Coimbatore Collectorate, Collector G.S. Sameeran administered the pledge to employees, said a release.

At the Coimbatore Corporation, Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara administered the pledge to the civic body’s employees.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam’s general secretary Ku.Ramakrishnan led his organisation members in garlanding the statue by sporting a mask with the image of M.K. Stalin, to honour the Chief Minister for having declared the day as Social Justice Day.

Former MLA and DMK Coimbatore urban east district in-charge N. Karthik garlanded the statue of Periyar at Gandhipuram.

Former Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy and other party leaders were present.

At Vaikom in Kerala, Kottayam Collector P.K. Jayasree garlanded a photo of Periyar at his memorial, said a release from the Coimbatore district administration. At a function held there on behalf of Tamil Nadu’s Department of Information and Publicity, biographies of Periyar and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi were gifted to Ms. Jayasree on behalf of the Coimbatore Collector.

The release, quoting Ms. Jayasree, said Periyar was a tall leader in the country who had fought hard for establishing social justice. It was because of his efforts in the temple entry movement that a place such as Vaikom came to be known across the world.