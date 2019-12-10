‘People will teach DMK a lesson for trying to stall local body polls’

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani said that the public would teach Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) a lesson for trying to stall local body elections in the State.

Mr. Thangamani said that the State government had taken all measures to conduct the local body elections and the AIADMK was ready to face the elections. The people would teach DMK a lesson in the elections for trying to stall the local body elections despite the government being ready to conduct it.

Mr. Thangamani along with Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja and MLAs conducted interviews with candidates interested in contesting the local body polls here. He said that 2,200 party members had expressed interest to contest elections to 17 district panchayat wards and 172 panchayat unions wards here.

Mr. Thangamani said that based on the interviews, a list of three names for each ward would be sent to the party headquarters and the final list of candidates would be released by them.

Mr. Thangamani said that following discussions with other coalition parties, nominations filed by AIADMK candidates in wards allocated for alliance parties would be withdrawn. He added that the AIADMK would be contesting in all 322 village panchayat head posts here.