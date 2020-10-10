People want shops set up outside Uzhavar Sandhai regulated

Traders buy vegetables from farmers and sell it for higher price, they complain

Stating that the shops set up by traders on either side of the road that leads to Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ market)at Sampath Nagar here occupied road space and sold vegetables for higher price, public wanted the shops regulated.

A total of 630 farmers have registered with the market run by the Department of Agricultural Marketing. The market functions from 5.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day. Farmers from many parts of the district bring their produce and sell it to the public directly.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, absence of public transportation and cultivation of paddy, less than 150 farmers turn up with their produce now.

Public complained that traders bought the vegetables from farmers and sold it outside the market for higher price. “There are over 50 shops outside the market where traders sell vegetables at a higher price,” said V. Sampath of Chinnamuthu Street.

Shops set up on both sides of the road leave little space for the public to move to the market, forcing them to buy vegetables from the traders. “Vegetables are not available in the market after 7 p.m., while they are available with the traders after that,” said Jothi Priya of Sampath Nagar. She wanted the encroachments removed so that the public can access the market without difficulty.