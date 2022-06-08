People urged to file corruption complaints without hesitation

Members of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee inspecting the textile hub at E.K.V. Abdul Gani textile market complex in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Complaints related to corruption in government offices should be taken up by the public without any hesitation to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths or with the Collector, said Selvaperunthagai, chairman, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee, here on Wednesday.

A 19-member committee inspected various development projects in the district and held discussion with officials.

Addressing mediapersons, the chairman said that the committee is focussing on issues related to patta transfers and old-age pension scheme as the processing of applications should not be delayed.

Also, discrepancies pointed out in the audit report were also verified, he added.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that if a bribe is demanded for patta transfer or for other certificates, people should boldly approach the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths. He said that under the Smart City Mission, the corporation is carrying out the modernisation of the textile hub at E.K.V. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex and works were nearing completion. “Priority in allocation of shops should be given to shopkeepers who were running shops earlier”, he added.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, MLAs E. Thirumahan Everaa (Erode East) and A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur) and officials were present.