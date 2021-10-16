Coimbatore

People asked to follow COVID-19 norms

With the State government further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for the festival season, the district administration has asked the public to follow the norms, including wearing face masks, use of sanitisers and ensuring personal distancing while in public places.

The government had announced that all places of worship would be allowed to open on all days from October 14. It also allowed reopening of play schools, kindergarten classes and anganwadis from November 1.

Since public gather in large numbers in market areas for Deepavali shopping and in parks, temples and tourist places onholidays, they should wear face mask and ensure personal distancing, Collector H. Krishnanunni said. The Collector said that the district administration is taking all efforts to prevent a third COVID-19 wave in the district and asked the public to cooperate.


Printable version | Oct 16, 2021

