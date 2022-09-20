Pensioners stage sit-in protest in Krishnagiri

Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association staged a sit in protest here pressing for charter of demands on Tuesday.

They demanded fulfillment of electoral promise of hike in pension by 10% for pensioners above 70 years of age; demanded that the union government reintroduce the senior citizens railway benefits that was suspended during the pandemic. The protesters demanded clearance of dearness allowance arrears pending over six months. Among the other demands included the release of expert committee’s recommendations, suspension of the new pension scheme and reversal to the old pension scheme.

The protesters also demanded minimum assured pension of ₹7,850 for anganwadi workers, forest watchers, panchayat writers and other staff. A demand was also made to stop the practice of suspensions as disciplinary proceedings on the day of retirement.