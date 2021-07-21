Coimbatore

PDS rice seized

Officials from the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on Wednesday seized over 200 bags of rice meant for distribution under the public distribution system (PDS) from a building in Murugampalayam within corporation limits.

Officials said the department’s flying squad led by special tahsildar P. Sundaram reached the spot based on a tip-off.

On searching the premises, the officials found the rice bags weighing more than 10 tonnes.

The seized rice will be send to the Civil Supplies godown.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 11:11:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/pds-rice-seized/article35454958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY