PDS rice seized in Dharmapuri

Over 1,100 kg of rice meant for the public distribution system was seized here by a civil supplies anti-smuggling squad on Tuesday. The seizure was made by a special team on patrol along Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri road near Gundalpatti.

According to official source, a team during a vehicle check, intercepted a tempo. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found stacked with 22 bags each of 50 kg capacity. The tempo was driven by Khader(38) of Kullanur village here.

The accused was arrested, and the smuggled rice was seized.