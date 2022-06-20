Pass percentage in Class 10 exam in Erode stands at 91.11

The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 examination in Erode district stands at 91.11% while 127 schools produced centum results for which results were announced on Monday.

Of the total 24,747 students appeared for the examination, including 12,505 boys and 12,243 girls, 22,548 cleared the examination, including 10,913 boys and 11,635. The overall boys pass percentage is 87.27, while girl secured 95.03%

Of the total 364 schools from where students appeared for the examination, 127 schools produced centum results, including government (20 schools), municipal (1), aided (4), self-finance (18) and matriculation (84).

Pass percentage of schools include, government 86.24%, municipal schools 81.22%, aided schools 90.40%, welfare schools 71.08%, self-finance schools 96.84% and matriculation 99.25%. Pass percentage of education districts were, Gobichettipalayam – 89.75%, Erode - 93.51%, Perundurai – 94.53%, Bhavani - 89.90% and Sathyamangalam – 85.69%.