Parks in Yercaud opened to visitors

The parks maintained by the Horticulture Department in Yercaud were opened to visitors from Wednesday. Park authorities carried out general maintenance to ensure safety.

Officials said Anna park, Lake park, Rose park, heritage garden and two parks in government botanical garden were opened and there was no change in the entry fee.

Sathya, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, said temperature of the visitors were checked with thermal scanners and masks would be provided if required. Visitors were advised to physical distancing inside the parks and hand sanitation facilities had been arranged.

Only close to 50 persons visited the parks on Wednesday. The officials were expecting more crowd during the weekend. They said staff had been deployed to ensure that there was no crowding at the parks and separate entry and exit points had been planned as part of crowd control measures.

The officials said lawn maintenance were carried out and flower pots were arranged as part of reopening the parks. Flower pots were being readied for the next season.