Parents asked to submit applications under RTE Act in Erode district

April 22, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has asked parents seeking admission for their children in self-financing schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act to submit online applications from April 22 to May 20, 2024.

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that under the provisions of the RTE Act, 2009, 25% of seats in matriculation schools, primary schools and kindergarten have been reserved for students from economically weaker sections of society. Parents can verify the list of schools in the district and apply through the portal rte.tnschools.gov.in.

Parents seeking admission to entry-level classes such as LKG and Class I should select a school located within one km of their residence. Arrangements have been made to submit online applications to the Chief Educational Officer, District Educational Offices at Erode, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani and Sathyamangalam.

Applications can also be submitted online at the 14 Block Education Offices (BEOs) in the district at Erode– Railway Colony Elementary School premises; Modakkurichi Government Boys Higher Secondary School; Kodumudi – Panchayat Union Primary School, Thamaraipalayam; Bhavani – BDO, Bhavani; Ammapettai – GHSS, Singampettai; Anthiyur – GBHSS, Anthiyur; Perundurai – GBHSS, Perundurai; Chennimalai – PUPS, Kamaraj Nagar; Gobichettipalayam – Municipal Middle School, Gobichettipalayam; Nambiyur – PUPS, Nambiyur; T.N. Palayam – PUPS, TN Palayam (South); Sathyamangalam – GBHSS Sathyamangalam; Bhavanisagar – PUPS, Punjai Puliyampatti, and Talavadi – BEO, Talavadi.

Parents are requested to visit the respective centres with a copy of their birth certificate, Aadhaar card, income certificate for weaker section candidates, community certificate for disadvantaged group candidates, disadvantaged group special category certificate and undertaking. Relevant certificates should be produced for admissions under destitute, third gender, children of HIV-affected parents, and differently-abled children categories. For admissions to L.K.G and Class 1, passport-size photos of the child should be uploaded along with the application, the release added.

