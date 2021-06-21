Parents allege private school forcing them to pay 100% fees

The parents of children studying in a private school in the city have submitted a petition to the district administration alleging that the school was forcing them to pay 100% fees during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was against the Madras High Court order that directed schools to collect only 75% fees.

In a petition submitted at the Collectorate here on Monday, the parents said that the court had for the academic year 2020-21 asked schools to collect only 75% fees and conduct only online classes. “We have paid 50% of the total fees and are ready to pay the balance 25%. But the school is demanding 100% fees,” the petition said and added that the school had also hiked the fees by 15%. They alleged that the school had withheld the final examination results of students who did not pay the full fees. A complaint was lodged with the Chief Educational Officer and the school initially accepted the CEO’s order. But later the school demanded 100% fees and failed to promote students to the next class.

Their petition added that online classes for 2021-22 had begun and only those students who had paid full fees for the last academic year were provided the link for the classes. “Our livelihood has been affected due to the pandemic and we are unable to pay the fees,” the petition said.