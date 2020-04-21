Parcel train services transport nearly 40,000 kg of produce

The Daily Parcel Express Special train services operated by the Salem Division of the Southern Railway have transported nearly 40,000 kg of fruits and vegetables among other essential goods.

According to the data released by the Salem Division regarding the commodities transported by these parcel train services between April 9 and 20, as many as 885 packages of fruits and vegetables weighing 39,932 kg were transported between Coimbatore and Chennai. The Division earned ₹ 2,01,566 through this in the given period.

In terms of quantity, the category of ‘masks, sanitisers and medicines’ for COVID-19 treatment was second in the list, with 28,836 kg transported using 738 packages in the 11-day period. A total of 13 categories of goods were present in the list, which included poultry and eggs, milk and milk products, medical equipment, auto parts and electrical equipment and fertilizers.

Sources in the Salem Division said that most of the parcel bookings for essential goods, particularly fruits and vegetables, were from Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. The parcels would be transported to these locations once they reached Chennai.

The Daily Parcel Express Special trains were operated between Coimbatore and Chennai to facilitate the transport of essential commodities during the lockdown. On April 18, the train services were extended till Shoranur in Kerala. The services began on April 9 and would continue till May 3.