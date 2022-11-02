Parambikulam dam repair work to be completed by Nov. 20: Minister

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P Saminathan (left) inspecting the gate repair work of Parambikulam dam in Palakkad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Wednesday said the repair work of the Parambikulam dam will be completed by November 20.

On September 21, the chain supporting one of the three sluice gates of the dam had broken and the Tamil Nadu government sanctioned ₹7.2 crore to restore the gate. About five to six thousand million cubic feet of water was drained into Kerala due to the shutter repair, according to reports.

The Minister inspected the work going on in Palakkad in Kerala and said that 90% of the work had been completed by the Public Works Department. “Parambikulam Aliyar Irrigation Scheme is one of the most important irrigation projects in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The remaining work will be done by November 20. After that, the dam will be able to hold water to its full capacity. Farmers of Coimbatore and Tiruppur can reap the complete benefits of the dam soon,” the Minister told reporters.

Public Works Department’s Water Resources chief engineer Muthusamy, executive engineer Narendran, assistant executive engineer Jayakumar, and assistant engineer Thyagarajan accompanied the Minister.