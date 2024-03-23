PAP branch canal stretches at Kangayam to be fenced under Namakku Naame scheme to prevent littering

March 23, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The initiative taken by a farmers’ association in the Kangayam-Vellakoil belt in Tiruppur district to address the problem of dumping of wastes in the PAP branch canal through fencing of vulnerable stretches by utilising the Namakku Naame scheme is getting closer to fructification.

This development comes in the wake of repeated representations to the Tiruppur district administration seeking pro-active steps to prevent clogging of the branch canal passing through the urban stretches in Kangayam and Pongalur.

Having obtained the consent of the Water Resources Department, Kangayam Municipality and the Pollution Control Board, the PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangayam-Vellakoil) Water Conservation Association is now coordinating with Rotary Clubs for financial support towards one-third share of the public under the scheme.

The fencing of the identified stretches entails an overall expenditure of about ₹45 lakh. The water conservation association is awaiting the estimation details from the Pongalur block for initiating the project.

In its estimation sent to P. Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangayam-Vellakoil) Water Conservation Association, the Kangayam Municipality had calculated the expenditure towards erection of fences and installation of CCTV cameras at three locations to the extent of ₹37 lakh, and the one-third public contribution as ₹12.35 lakh, for fencing a cumulative distance of 2,350 metres.

As per the plan, the fencing will be carried out in the stretches of Tiruppur Road (170 metres), Vaikalmedu (540 metres), AC Nagar (800 metres), Chennimalai Road (250 metres), Sivan Nagar (110 metres), and Rajiv Nagar (480 metres). The iron fencing will be installed to a height of 2.4 metres.

“The project will start taking shape once the estimation is readied by Pongalur block,” Mr. Velusamy said.