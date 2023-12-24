Panel discussion in Ooty college highlights need to increase awareness on sexual harassment laws among students

December 24, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A panel discussion to create awareness among the students of the Government Arts College in Udhagamandam on the prevention of campus sexual harassment was held recently.

The head of the Mathematics Department and a representative of the college’s internal complaints committee, spoke at the event. College principal (in-charge), R. Sanil, also delivered a speech highlighting the procedures that are to be followed by students to raise complaints to the internal complaints committee.

“It is essential for students to be aware of the role and functions of this committee. The phone numbers and contact details of the committee chairman and members will be provided to students to establish contact with the committee,” said Mr. Sanil adding that awareness on campus sexual harassment needs to be created not only among students but also among staff. The prevention of campus sexual harassment has been integrated into the college’s functioning in all departments, he said.

Other speakers at the event spoke about the ambit of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Law of 2013. They said that harassment can occur in places where students study or in places where they work, and that the law was enacted to make places of work and study safer for everyone. Students, who were affected by any such harassment, were asked to contact the Internal Complaints Committee at the college immediately.

If faced with campus harassment, students can lodge a complaint through friends, parents, or acquaintances, said speakers at the event.