Panel discussion held on elephant conservation in Coimbatore

March 25, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tribal people are the best trainers and they help pass on traditional knowledge to conserve elephants, said experts during a conference here on Saturday.

To raise awareness regarding elephant behaviour and the animals’ relationship with their mahouts, a panel discussion marking ‘International Forests Day’ was conducted by OSAI, a Coimbatore-based environmental NGO, Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFOS) and Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA).

The meeting following a screening of ‘Elephant Whisperers’.

.

Osai president and animal activist K. Kalidasan said, “The conference was to discuss the emotional binding between the elephants and their mahouts, the animal’s behaviour and the urgent need to protect it. The financial support for mahouts from the State is one of the achievements after the film’s release. There is a lot more to be addressed to the setting up and running of camps.”

Regarding the electrocution of the jumbos, he said, “Steps have been taken to control accidents, such as using solar panels and elephant-proof trenches. To reduce such incidents further, the elephant movement must be recorded, besides weeds and invasive species in their path must be removed to avoid track diversion, an artificial intelligence-based mechanism or an alert system for early identification of animal approach, increasing manpower in Forest Department and curbing illegal electrocution must be adopted,” he added.

N. Kalaivanan, a veterinary assistant surgeon in Theni, said the camps, which are over 1,000 years old, help raise kumkis to deal with human-animal conflict. “The captured elephants can help research on behaviour, diet, conflict mitigation, tranquilisation etc. The elephants in the camps can be trained to become kumkis for transportation while patrolling during monsoon and to promote eco-tourism. Camps also provide employment opportunities for tribal people.”

Coimbatore CASFOS Principal V. Thirunavukarasu said, “The screening was to raise awareness among the public, college and school students on animal conservation and the role of mahouts in this. Most mahouts are tribal people, and they help pass on the traditional knowledge about protecting this great mammal. They are unsung heroes.”

Several students and the public interacted with the experts at the event.