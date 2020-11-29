Pandemic hits sale of earthen lamps

Artisans seek financial assistance from the government

Artisans involved in the production of earthen lamps in the district are unhappy as their business is dull this festive season.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown relaxation, the artisans were hopeful of reviving their business. They invested money and made lamps in large quantities. However, people are buying only in smaller quantities.

O.S. Sathish Kumar, an artisan, said “Artisans had invested up to ₹50,000 and were hopeful that things would improve during this festive season. Compared to last year, the sales is low. While the stock got cleared during the festival last year, we doubt whether we would be able to recover what we had invested this year. Each lamp is sold for Re.1 and public are buying only in smaller quantities.”

Mr. Kumar attributed the drop in sales to the COVID-19 restrictions in place in the temples.

A. Murugan, president of an artisan association here said, “Over 20,000 people in the district are involved in the production of lamps. They spent nearly three months to manufacture the lamps. Only less than 75% of lamps have been sold.”

The artisans are hoping that the government would extend financial support to them.