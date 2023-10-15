HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat president suspended for abusing Dalit youth in Salem, gets DMK party post again

October 15, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The panchayat president, who was suspended from the DMK for abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple, has been quietly reintegrated within the party and has landed a plum post.

On January 30, a video of Thirumalaigiri panchayat president T. Manickam verbally abusing and threatening S. Praveenkumar for entering near the sanctum sanctorum of the village’s Periya Mariamman temple went viral on social media. Following this, the DMK high command suspended Manickam from the party post and primary membership.

On the same day, the Steel Plant police registered a case against him under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The police arrested and remanded him in prison. He, however, got a bail later.

Meanwhile, in a release on Friday, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said after Manickam expressed regret for his actions and requested that he work for the party again, the action taken against him was revoked and he was allowed to work as Salem South Union DMK secretary.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.