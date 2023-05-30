Owners of septic tank cleaning vehicles in Erode asked to obtain licence for operation

May 30, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The district administration has asked owners of septic tank cleaning vehicles to obtain licence from the Corporation and operate, failing which action will be taken according to the law.

A release from the Collectorate said that Septage Management Rules 2022 mandated obtaining licence for collection, transportation and disposal of faecal sludge and septage in the Corporation limits. The owner of the vehicle should submit an application to the civic body with proper documents and obtain the licence and operate. So far, licences were issued to five vehicles in the Corporation limits. The release warned that action would be taken against the owners, including seizure of vehicles, if found operating vehicles without obtaining licence.