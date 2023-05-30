HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Owners of septic tank cleaning vehicles in Erode asked to obtain licence for operation

May 30, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The district administration has asked owners of septic tank cleaning vehicles to obtain licence from the Corporation and operate, failing which action will be taken according to the law.

A release from the Collectorate said that Septage Management Rules 2022 mandated obtaining licence for collection, transportation and disposal of faecal sludge and septage in the Corporation limits. The owner of the vehicle should submit an application to the civic body with proper documents and obtain the licence and operate. So far, licences were issued to five vehicles in the Corporation limits. The release warned that action would be taken against the owners, including seizure of vehicles, if found operating vehicles without obtaining licence.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.