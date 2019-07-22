Overloaded share autorickshaws put passengers to risk

Overloading in share autorickshaws, particularly passengers travelling on footboard, is a common sight in the city as road users say that the problem remains unchecked in all these years that pose threat to all.

There are about 50 share autos operated from the bus stand to various destinations where buses are not operated frequently. The autos are allowed to transport five persons apart from the driver. But, in reality, 10 to 15 passengers are transported during peak hours, both in the morning and evening.

While two-passengers share the driver’s seat, two passengers travel on footboard while 11 passengers get themselves accommodated in the seats intended for five passengers. These autos are mostly operated to Konavaikal, Poondurai Road, Municipal Colony, Teachers Colony, Shastri Nagar, Kalaimadu Silai, Chennimalai Road, Nasiyanur Road and to other places where the frequently of buses are either less or buses were not operated.

Many passengers said that they are aware of the risk involved in boarding such vehicles, but added that they can travel between two bus stops easily and quickly. “The fare is same as that of buses, but we cannot wait for buses for long hours”, said Pushpa, who moves in the share autorickshaw from Kalaimadu Silai to Karur Bypass Road regularly. She said that these vehicles travel to residential areas where buses were not operated. “Instead of travelling in bus on footboard, I prefer share autos”, said V. Maithreyan, a worker at Diesel Shed. However, road users complaint that these vehicles were operated recklessly and they pose threat to other road users. “The drivers stop the vehicles haphazardly and also take turns without using indicators”, said T. Dhamu, a two-wheeler near bus stand.

Though officials at the transport department and traffic police said that they were taking action against drivers for violations, they were fined and let off. “These vehicles pose risk to both the passengers and other road-users. Hence, stringent action must be taken against the drivers”, said Mr. Dhamu.