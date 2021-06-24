Coimbatore

Over 7,200 litres of illicit arrack destroyed

The district forest department destroyed over 7,241 litres of illicit arrack distilled within the forest ranges during the lockdown period and cases were also registered against violators.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said in a release that across the nine forest ranges in the Salem district 7,241 litres were seized and destroyed between April 1 and June 19. The highest quantity of seizure was made in Attur range, 5,200 litres. No seizures were made in Danishpet, Yercaud and Thamampatti ranges.


