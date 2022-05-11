Over 7 acres of temple land retrieved in Madukkarai

An aerial view of the temple land that was retrieved by the HR&CE Department in Madukkarai on Wednesday.

Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Wednesday retrieved 7.61 acres of temple land at Madukkarai in Coimbatore district that had remained encroached, which was estimated to be worth nearly ₹25 crore.

This is the largest retrieval of temple land this year, officials said. Located near Coimbatore-Palakkad road, the land belonged to Mariyamman Temple in Madukkarai taluk that is under the HR&CE Department and had remained encroached for a few years by private individuals.

As per orders from HR&CE Joint Commissioner for Coimbatore Zone R. Senthilvelavan issued in October 2021, a team of officials led by Assistant Commissioner R. Vijayalaxmi visited the site on Wednesday and retrieved the temple land from the encroachers, officials said. A building constructed by the encroachers was also demolished and the retrieval process was carried in the presence of officials from Revenue Department and the district police.

The land was handed over to P. Saranya, the Executive Officer of Mariyamman Temple, according to the officials.