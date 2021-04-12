Over 60,000 inoculated so far in Dharmapuri

Over 60,000 people have so far been vaccinated in Dharmapuri and the number of vaccinations is slated to increase in the coming days, said the district monitoring officer for COVID management Neeraj Mittal here on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of inspection of COVID management measures, Mr. Neeraj Mittal said vaccination and masks are the best bet against the fast spread of COVID. The coming fortnight will be crucial to stem the spread of COVID by taking adequate precautions, according to Mr. Mittal. Speaking on the preparedness of the district administration, Mr. Mittal said, a 200-bedded facility for COVID isolation has been set up at Jayam College.

He also inspected the Government Medical College Headquarters Hospital and the special fever camp at Madhikonpalayam Government Middle School. Earlier, a vaccination camp for workers at Kumaragiri Textiles in Thadagam was also inaugurated by Mr. Mittal.

Reviewing the COVID management programme, Mr. Mittal said vaccination camps are being organised in work sites, where there are over 100 workers above 45 years of age to increase coverage.

Earlier, he also presided over a review meeting to gauge the preparedness of the administration. Mr. Mittal urged the administration to enforce the habit of wearing masks; to increase the number of fever camps and augment vaccination numbers in the district.

Collector S.P.Karthika was also present on the occasion.