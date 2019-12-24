Over 5,000 take part in anti-CAA stir in Salem

A massive protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) was held near Kottai here on Tuesday.

As many as 5,000 people took part in the protests organised by the Salem Jamia Masjid Trust Board. Besides members from Muslim community, representatives of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthaalai Siruthaigal Katchi, Indian National Congress and many others took part in the protests. S.R. Parthibhan,MP, also took part in the protests here.

The protesters waved the national flag as a sign of their patriotism and held placards against the CAA and NRC. They raised slogans against the Centre for implementing the Act and described that the Act was discriminatory. They also said that the Act was against the interest of Sri Lankan Tamils. Police personnel were also deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents.

The protesters raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of the Act. They said that the Central government is trying to divide a secular country in the name of caste.

Addressing at the protests, Mr. Parthibhan said that the Centre was lying that CAA would not affect Muslims in the country. He said that people from all sections of society would be affected due to CAA.

Protests were also conducted by Revolutionary Socialist Party in front of the Collectorate.

Special Correspondent adds from Krishnagiri

Muslim organisations with the participation of political party representatives staged a protest rally against Act near Anna statue on Tuesday.

The protests led jointly by all Jamaaths and Muslim outfits also witnessed the participation of the DMK, VCK, Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, SDPI, and other organisations. Thousands of protesters marched in protest against the discriminatory provisions of the CAA.