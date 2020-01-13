Over 5,000 candidates take SI written exam in Salem

As many as 5,417 candidates took the written test for Sub-Inspector post held here on Sunday.

The examination was conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board and arrangements were made for 7,170 candidates, 6,248 men and 922 women candidates at six colleges in the district. According to officials, the recruitment is being held for 969 SI posts in Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police.

As many as 4,763 men and 654 women candidates took the two-and-a-half hour written examination. Commissioner of Police T.Senthil Kumar and Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger inspected the examination halls and reviewed the arrangements.

In Namakkal, the examination was held at Vivekanandha Women’s College near Tiruchengode, and arrangements were made for 2,261 men and 349 women candidates. The candidates were not allowed to carry electronic devices including digital watch, mobile phones and calculators. Special transport arrangements from Namakkal, Tiruchengode and Rasipuram bus stands were made to the examination centre through Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

Superintendent of Police for Namakkal Ara.Arularasu visited the examination hall and reviewed the arrangements.

In Dharmapuri, arrangements were made for 5,937 candidates to write the examination in four centres here. As many as 4,510 candidates took the exam and 1,427 candidates were absent.

According to officials, successful candidates will be called for physical tests.