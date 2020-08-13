Over 300 temples in Coimbatore Corporation limits to reopen today

The district administration cleared 306 small temples whose annual income is below ₹ 10,000 within the Corporation limits to reopen on Friday.
District Collector K. Rajamani said on Thursday out of the 452 temples in the Corporation limits under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, 146 had an annual income of more than ₹ 10,000. The 306 small temples could open from Friday after completion of “some formalities,” he said. However, temples in COVID-19 containment zones would remain closed, he said.
The State government permitted the reopening of small temples whose annual revenue is below ₹ 10,000 from August 10. These temples remained closed since March due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The government directed that temples in Municipal Corporations except Chennai Corporation must get the permission from the respective District Collectors to reopen.
Sources in the HR&CE Department said devotees were not expected to be allowed inside the small temples for Vinayaka Chathurthi and that special pujas would be conducted in the temples that were open on August 22. However, an official announcement would be made by the district administration regarding Vinayaka Chathurthi, the sources said. The police and Revenue Department officials would ensure that there would be no crowding in these small temples, the sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath