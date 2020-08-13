Over 300 temples in Coimbatore Corporation limits to reopen today

The district administration cleared 306 small temples whose annual income is below ₹ 10,000 within the Corporation limits to reopen on Friday.

District Collector K. Rajamani said on Thursday out of the 452 temples in the Corporation limits under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, 146 had an annual income of more than ₹ 10,000. The 306 small temples could open from Friday after completion of “some formalities,” he said. However, temples in COVID-19 containment zones would remain closed, he said.

The State government permitted the reopening of small temples whose annual revenue is below ₹ 10,000 from August 10. These temples remained closed since March due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The government directed that temples in Municipal Corporations except Chennai Corporation must get the permission from the respective District Collectors to reopen.

Sources in the HR&CE Department said devotees were not expected to be allowed inside the small temples for Vinayaka Chathurthi and that special pujas would be conducted in the temples that were open on August 22. However, an official announcement would be made by the district administration regarding Vinayaka Chathurthi, the sources said. The police and Revenue Department officials would ensure that there would be no crowding in these small temples, the sources said.