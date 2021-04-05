Over 19 lakh voters to exercise their franchise today in Erode

A total of 128 candidate are in fray in eight Assembly constituencies

The stage is set for Tuesday’s Assembly election in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district in which a total of 128 candidates are in the fray and polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A total of 19,63,311 electors comprising 9,56,539 men, 10,06,662 women and 110 third genders would be exercising their franchise in 2,741 polling stations, including 526 ancillary booths. A total of 304 booths have been identified as vulnerable and a total of 335 micro observers have been appointed to oversee the polling process. Also, web cameras have been installed in 1,390 booths. A total of 13,156 polling officers, including 212 zonal officers, 3,289 presiding officers and equal number of poll officers - 1, 2 and 3, have been appointed to conduct the polling across the district.

Since the number of contestants in three Assembly constituencies is more than 16, two EVMs would be used there. A total of 3,264 control units, 4,454 ballot units, 3,592 VVPATs, all including reserve, would be used for polling. As COVID-19 precautionary measure, 2,741 thermal scanners, 16,446 bottles of hand sanitisers, 30,151 face shields, 1,37,050 surgical masks three-ply, 1,23,345 face masks for voters, 27,410 bottles of hand sanitisers, 1,80,906 single use rubber gloves, 5,482 bags for packaging, 19,63,311 disposable polythene hand gloves, 35,633 PPE kits would also be used by the poll officers and electors.

Voters have been asked to come to the polling stations wearing masks and also with a document for casting their vote.