Over 16,000 land pattas given to beneficiaries in Namakkal, says Minister Mathiventhan

March 09, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Salem

As many as 16,250 beneficiaries in Namakkal district were given land pattas, said Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on Saturday. The Minister was distributing welfare assistance and land pattas worth ₹2.48 crore to 262 beneficiaries during a function held at a marriage hall in Rasipuram.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Mathiventhan remarked that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was following the footsteps of his father former CM M. Karunanidhi towards empowering women through schemes like free bus travel, ₹1,000 in monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, 40% reservation for women in government jobs and 50% reservation for women in local bodies. “The CM has also sanctioned funds and initiated road-laying works across 31km at Bodhamalai at a cost of ₹140 crore, as well as work on the district government headquarters hospital in Rasipuram at a cost of ₹53.39 crore. For the benefit of villages, Mr. Stalin has rolled out schemes like Makkaludan Mudhalvar and Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril. In Namakkal district alone, 16,250 land pattas were distributed to beneficiaries, of which 3,500 pattas were allocated towards the people of Rasipuram,” the minister added.

In the function, District Collector S. Uma, MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, local body representatives, and officials from concerned departments participated.

Earlier, Mr. Mathiventhan inaugurated the desilting of channel works in six places at a cost of ₹65 lakh during a function held at Akkaraipatti in Vennandur panchayat union. The Minister inaugurated the project on behalf of the Water Resources Department, under which the channels at Yelur, Piranthangam and Iruttanai, Varattaru, Semoor lakes and Ammani village will be desilted at a cost of ₹10 lakh each, while the channel at Punkathi Odai will be desilted at a cost of ₹15 lakh.