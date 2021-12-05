Over 1,600 petitions cleared through camps

As many as 1,659 petitions received through patta correction special camps were addressed immediately, a release said.

District Collector S. Karmegham said in a release that special camps were conducted twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at all taluks in the district. A deputy collector rank officer is appointed as monitoring and disposal officer and necessary corrections are made online.

Petitions regarding other grievances like old age pension, house patta and lack of basic amenities are received during these camps and receipt for the petitions were provided through the website gdp.tn.gov.in. Mr. Karmegham said the petitions should be sent by January 15, 2022.

Nine special camps were conducted in the district between October 29 and December 1 and 6,473 petitions were received in these camps.