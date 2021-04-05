Over 15,000 litres of sanitiser to be used for safe conduct of election

36.78 lakh gloves will also be given to voters at polling booths

To ensure that voters could vote as per the Election Commission of India’s COVID-19 safety guidelines, the district administration would use 15,283 litres of sanitiser on Tuesday.

The use of sanitiser would be in addition to the 36.78 lakh gloves that it would give to voters ahead of voting, said a release from the district administration.

While the ECI had said that voters without mask would not be allowed to vote, the administration had readied 1.32 lakh mask to help voters without masks.

As for the safety of officials engaged in poll duty, the administration had said it had given 48,730 face shield, 2.92 lakh three-ply surgical face mask, 48,730 sanitiser bottles of 100ml each for officials and over 59,000 PPE kits.

This was to ensure that the 30.82 lakh voters in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district voted in 4,427 polling booths without fear of contracting COVID-19.

The administration had identified 156 of the 1,085 polling centres to be sensitive and had posted additional security personnel and deployed micro observers in those places.

Inspection

Collector and District Election Officer S. Nagarajan inspected the preparations being made for smooth conduct of elections in Sulur, Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore North, Thondamuthur, Coimbatore South and Singanallur Assembly constituencies.

The administration had posted 19,832 officials to conduct elections. And, to ensure that all voters were screened using thermal scanners and given gloves, it had also posted two health workers each in all the booths.

Earlier in the day, officials in-charge of taking electronic voting machines, control units, VVPAT machines, indelible ink, papers and forms and other materials to polling booths began moving them from strong rooms established in each of the 10 Assembly constituencies.

After polling would come to an end by 7 p.m., the officials would move to machines to the constituency-wise strong rooms in the counting centre at the Government College of Technology, the release added.