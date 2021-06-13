Over 1,500 differently abled persons, helpers vaccinated in special drive

The Coimbatore Corpn. will continue the drive today too

The Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday vaccinated over 1,500 differently abled persons and their helpers in a special drive organised exclusively for them.

According to sources, the Corporation had conducted the special camps at its primary health centres in Ramnagar, Ganapathy Managar, Ganapathy, Kavundampalayam, Jail Road, K.K. Pudur, Kalveerampalayam, Kuniamuthur, Kurichi, Singanallur, Meenakshi Maternity Home on Mettupalayam Road, Nanjundapuram, Neelikonampalayam, Pattunool Centre in Sukhrawarpet, Peelamedu, Podanur, R.K. Bai Centre in Sukhrawarpet, Raja Street, Ramanathapuram, Rathinapuri, Seeranaickenpalayam, Selvapuram, Sowripalayam, Telugupalayam, Thondamuthur, Thudiyalur, Uppilipalayam, Town Hall, Vadavalli, Vellakinar and Vilankurichi.

The Corporation would continue the drive on Monday too and had asked other persons to not go to those centres for vaccination as it was a special drive meant for the differently abled.

A release from the district administration said that the differently abled persons need to carry their identity card and their parents or helpers Aadhaar card for vaccination.

In Coimbatore rural, the vaccination drive on Sunday was held for the parents/guardians of the differently-abled school students.

A Health Department official said that 2,055 persons were vaccinated in the drive which was held with the support of the School Education Department.

The vaccines were administered to the selected persons through 45 government schools and one private school in blocks namely Madukkarai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Sarkarsamakulam, Thondamuthur, Anamalai, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Annur, Sultanpet, Perur, Pollachi north, Valparai, Karamadai and Sulur.

The official added that the district administration would arrange a special drive for the differently abled persons and their parents/guardians, in rural areas on Monday as held in Coimbatore Corporation limits on Sunday.