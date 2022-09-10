Over 1,400 kg of banned gutka and tobacco seized in Erode, 7 held

They were transported illegally from Karnataka.

The district police seized 1,475.50 kg of banned gutka items that were transported illegally from Karnataka through Bargur hills here on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Based on information, a team from Bargur police station intercepted a tempo with Karnataka registration and a car with Tamil Nadu registration at the Bargur check post. They found the banned tobacco and gutka items, all worth ₹13 lakh.

Inquiries revealed that S. Arun, 21, of Anthiyur Corner in Bhavani purchased the items in Mysuru and transported in the tempo owned by C. Ramesh, 60, of Kollegal in Chamrajanagar. Both were driving the vehicles. They were selling in retail to five persons, P. Jeganathan, 49, of Mylambadi, K. Kalanjiyam alias Vajravel, 53, of Bhavani, D. Ashok Kumar, 37, of Gobichettipalayam, S. Ranjith, 31, of Sathyamangalam and G. Thirupathi, 32, of Karungalpalayam. The duo was taken to the police station and the five others were also picked up later.

A case under Sections 273 (sale of noxious food) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) of IPC and Section 7 and 24 (i) of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 was registered. All the seven were produced in the court and lodged at prison.