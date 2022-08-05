Over 1,200 people continue to be in relief centres in Erode district

The temple located near Cauvery river at Karungalpalayam in Erode remains flooded for the second consecutive day on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With River Cauvery in spate for the second consecutive day flooding over 400 houses, a total of 369 families, comprising 1,277 persons, continue to be in the relief centres in the district on Friday.

While 10 areas in Bhavani taluk were affected (265 families), three areas in Kodumudi taluk (94 families) and Cauvery Karai Street and Ragavendra Kovil Street at Vairapalayam in Corporation limits (10 families) were affected.

A total of 519 men, 543 women and 215 children continue to be in the camps where they are provided food. Though more houses in Bhavani were flooded, people refused to move to relief centres and continue to stay in their homes.

People in the camps heaved a sigh of relief as the discharge from the Stanley reservoir in Mettur that was 2.10 lakh cusecs on Thursday was reduced to 1.80 lakh cusecs on Friday.

However, they said that only if the discharge from the river was less than one lakh cusecs, they could return to their houses. “We have temporary accommodation here. But, bathing, washing and drying clothes and protection for girl children is a concern for us,” said a family at the centre at Kandan Pattarai in Bhavani..

As a precaution, Tangedco officials had disconnected power supply to the houses located near the river on August 3. “Only if the water drains completely from the houses, electric lines will be checked and they will be allowed to return”, said an official.

Officials from revenue, police, and fire and rescue services departments continue to monitor the flow of water round-the-clock and warn residents against possible increase in water discharge from the river.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, district monitoring officer and Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research G. Prakash, Collector H. Krishnanunni and District Revenue Officer V. Santhoshini Chandra inspected flood-affected areas at Bhavani and held discussions with officials.